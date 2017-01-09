Central Asia Metals Ltd (CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.24) target price on the mining company’s stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAML. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.01) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Asia Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.25 ($2.76).

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) opened at 232.3875 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 259.25 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.99. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 118.21 and a one year high of GBX 240.00.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc is a mining and exploration company. The Company’s principal business activity is the production of copper cathode at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan. It also owns various exploration projects in Mongolia and holds interest in the copper tailings project in Chile. The Company operates through two segments, which consists of an SX-EW copper plant at Kounrad in Kazakhstan and the Copper Bay project in Chile.

