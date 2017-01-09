CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY16 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.02.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) opened at 25.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.92 billion.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -245.24%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 605.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,397,000 after buying an additional 2,016,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,464,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,153,000 after buying an additional 825,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,546,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,127,000 after buying an additional 545,744 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 378.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 313,358 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $6,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Electric Transmission & Distribution, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Midstream Investments and Other Operations. Its Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.
