Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. American National Insurance Co. TX increased its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 152.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) opened at 8.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 1.92. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

