Celgene Corporation (CELG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “While Revlimid sales continue to be impressive, Celgene’s dependence on the product for growth is concerning. Lower-than-expected sales of the drug could adversely impact its growth prospects. Sales of other products including Vidaza are far from encouraging as well. In addition, Abraxane targets the highly competitive U.S. market for lung and breast cancer therapy. Therefore, dependence on Revlimid has its inherent risks. In fact, stiff competition in target markets is a major concern. Meanwhile, Celgene has suffered its share of pipeline setbacks. For instance, the company failed in its attempt to expand Revlimid’s label as a maintenance treatment for a certain type of DLBCL patients. Failure to expand the label of approved drugs could hamper their commercial potential. Estimates have also moved down marginally ahead of its fourth-quarter 2016 results. However, shares of Celgene outperformed that of the industry in the past one year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Celgene Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $141.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 119.64 on Thursday. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 800,150 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 11.9% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 539.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 115.4% in the second quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Celgene Corporation during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

