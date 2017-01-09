Celgene Corporation (CELG) Releases FY16 Earnings Guidance

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) issued an update on its FY16 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. Celgene Corporation also updated its FY17 guidance to $7.10-7.25 EPS.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up 0.56% on Monday, reaching $120.31. 5,776,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36. Celgene Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.31.

In related news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 800,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 238.0% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene Corporation during the second quarter worth $201,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celgene Corporation during the second quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

