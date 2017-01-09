CEB Inc. (CEB) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on CEB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CEB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut CEB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.

CEB (NYSE:CEB) traded down 0.3290% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.7001. The company had a trading volume of 576,732 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.0345 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. CEB has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

CEB (NYSE:CEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. CEB had a negative return on equity of 334.08% and a net margin of 4.05%. CEB’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CEB will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/ceb-inc-ceb-price-target-raised-to-74-00-at-royal-bank-of-canada/1145331.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. CEB’s payout ratio is currently 142.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEB. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEB by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,524,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CEB by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,798,000 after buying an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of CEB by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,729,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEB by 11.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,851,000 after buying an additional 141,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of CEB by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,033,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,274,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About CEB

CEB Inc, formerly The Corporate Executive Board Company, is a member-based advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: SHL Talent Measurement and CEB. Its SHL Talent Measurement provides cloud-based solutions for talent assessment and talent mobility, and decision support, as well as professional services to support those solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CEB Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEB Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.