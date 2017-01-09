Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst has a limited number of candidates in its pipeline. The company is highly dependent on Firdapse for growth. Firdapse’s approval is critical to the company’s success. In 2016, the company received a refusal to file letter from the FDA in connection with the New Drug Application (NDA) for Firdapse. The agency had determined that the company’s NDA was insufficient after a preliminary review. Consequently, the company is required to conduct additional studies as per the agency’s requirements, which would require additional costs. Any further delays will be detrimental to the company’s growth prospects. Nevertheless, Catalyst has reached an agreement with the FDA on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its second phase III study on Firdapse for LEMS. The company has enrolled its first patient for the same. Positive data would allow the company to resubmit the regulatory application for Firdapse.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) opened at 1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $96.13 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,561,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,366,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115.

