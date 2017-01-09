Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) traded down 0.24% on Monday, reaching $12.68. 156,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The firm’s market cap is $526.07 million. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 8,248 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $100,790.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 814.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 63.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Its segments include its two regional segments, Eastern and Western regions, which provide a range of solid waste services; Recycling, which offers recycling operations and its commodity brokerage operations, and Other, including organic services, ancillary operations and industrial services.

