Carrefour SA (CA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.59 ($27.99).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CA shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour SA in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) traded down 2.144% on Monday, reaching €22.825. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,183 shares. The firm has a market cap of €16.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.79. Carrefour SA has a 52-week low of €20.90 and a 52-week high of €26.74.

Carrefour SA Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

