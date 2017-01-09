Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carpenter Technology Corporation an industry rank of 245 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) opened at 37.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.73 billion. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $42.27.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Carpenter Technology Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business earned $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 63,966 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $2,447,339.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,832.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

