CareTech Holdings plc (CTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.67) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CareTech Holdings plc from GBX 311 ($3.82) to GBX 313 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) opened at 336.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 215.70 million. CareTech Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 341.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from CareTech Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

CareTech Holdings plc Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC is engaged in providing social care services. The Company’s segments are Adult Services, Children Services, and Corporate direction and support. Its Adult Services segment consists of the Adult Learning Disabilities (ALD) and Mental Health (MH) divisions. ALD provides solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care or independent supported living schemes.

