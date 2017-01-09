Capital Growth Management LP Acquires 1,070,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 7.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $153,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 60.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/capital-growth-management-lp-acquires-1070000-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c/1144707.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Vetr downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.37 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.80 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.49.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.