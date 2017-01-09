Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Evolent Health, Inc (EVH)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group set a $28.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) opened at 15.90 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 69.04%. The company earned $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Michael D’amato purchased 10,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,383.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc supports integrated health systems in their migration towards value-based care and population health management. The Company’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services and health plan administration services.
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.