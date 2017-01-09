Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CERN. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 47.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cerner Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Corporation will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Cerner Corporation (CERN)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/cantor-fitzgerald-initiates-coverage-on-cerner-corporation-cern/1144358.html.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cerner Corporation by 183.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cerner Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cerner Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation Company Profile

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.