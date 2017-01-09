Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 34.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,771,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,719,000 after buying an additional 965,068 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 65.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,540,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,518,000 after buying an additional 1,395,706 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 5.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,078,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,504,000 after buying an additional 152,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,256,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,431,000 after buying an additional 298,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded down 2.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 794,892 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $560,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $2,288,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

