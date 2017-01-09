Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) PT Raised to C$99.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canadian National Railway Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.58.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 91.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $92.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The Company’s freight includes approximately seven commodity groups, such as petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers, intermodal and automotive.

