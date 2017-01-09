California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11,981,000 Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $661,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 67.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $2,704,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded up 0.75% on Monday, hitting $190.50. 197,616 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.26 and a 52 week high of $224.07.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.94 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11,981,000 Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-11981000-stake-in-the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti/1145269.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Robert Manne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $185,942.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,726.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management, and includes global people management, available in over 10 languages with approximately 40 country-specific localizations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.