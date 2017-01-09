California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Popular by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Popular by 7.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 11.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Popular by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded down 1.61% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 121,230 shares. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.44. Popular had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Compass Point downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $139,081.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Carrion sold 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $631,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

