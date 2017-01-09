Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $722,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,893,082.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $521,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 466.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Caleres by 408.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Caleres by 22.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) opened at 31.30 on Monday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company earned $732.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, formerly Brown Shoe Company, Inc, is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. It operates through two segments: Famous Footwear, which includes its Famous Footwear stores and Famous.com, and Brand Portfolio, which offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands from its Healthy Living and Contemporary Fashion platforms.

