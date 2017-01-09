Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $233.01 million. Cadiz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227 million. Equities analysts expect that Cadiz, Inc. will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

