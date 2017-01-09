Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Cut to “Sell” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $408.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) opened at 570.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.32. Cable One has a one year low of $390.00 and a one year high of $635.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $1.06. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post $18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cable One by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 67.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

