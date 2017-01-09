Burford Capital Limited (BUR) PT Raised to GBX 760 at Numis Securities Ltd

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 650 ($7.99) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

BUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.70) target price on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) opened at 645.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.32 billion. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 200.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 649.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.91.

About Burford Capital Limited

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company. The Company provides a range of investment capital, financing and risk solutions. Its segments are provision of litigation investment, including reflecting litigation and arbitration-related investment activities anywhere in the world; provision of litigation insurance reflecting the United Kingdom and Channel Islands litigation insurance activities, and exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector.

