Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Target Price at $36.80

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) opened at 37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.71 billion. Zillow Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post ($0.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $8,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

