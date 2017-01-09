Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/brokerages-set-veeco-instruments-inc-veco-pt-at-24-29/1144887.html.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) traded up 0.69% on Monday, reaching $29.05. 17,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock’s market cap is $1.18 billion.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 106.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Value Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the second quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc designs, manufactures, markets and supports thin film equipment. The Company’s equipment is used to make electronic devices, including light emitting diodes (LED), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), wireless devices, power electronics, hard disk drives (HDDs) and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.