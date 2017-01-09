Brokerages Set Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP) PT at $50.25

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:TEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,860,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 484,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 77.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 288.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,053,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 782,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE:TEP) opened at 47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.00. Tallgrass Energy Partners, has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE:TEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.56 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 39.93%. Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners, will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP) PT at $50.25” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/brokerages-set-tallgrass-energy-partners-lp-tep-pt-at-50-25/1144416.html.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners,

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system; Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities, and Processing & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities, the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and the transportation of natural gas liquid (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.