Brokerages Set Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) PT at $8.92

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

MDLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann raised Medley Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Medley Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) opened at 9.50 on Monday. Medley Management has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $55.19 million.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States.

