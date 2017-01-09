Brokerages Set Halyard Health, Inc. (HYH) PT at $36.50

Shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Halyard Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) opened at 37.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.86. Halyard Health has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Halyard Health had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $398 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halyard Health will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halyard Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Halyard Health by 704.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Halyard Health during the third quarter worth about $7,365,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Halyard Health during the second quarter worth about $4,905,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Halyard Health during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc seeks to advance health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) and Medical Devices. Its S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare associated infections.

