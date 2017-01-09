Brokerages Set Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Target Price at $53.64

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex Corporation from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 63.26 on Monday. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm earned $147.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Cognex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cognex Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other Cognex Corporation news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $5,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $540,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 1,140.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cognex Corporation by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

