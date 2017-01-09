Brokerages Set Bayer AG (BAYN) Price Target at $109.55

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €109.55 ($114.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($84.38) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($107.29) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €118.00 ($122.92) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 102.166 on Friday. Bayer AG has a 12-month low of €83.87 and a 12-month high of €112.11. The company has a market capitalization of €84.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.016. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €94.71 and a 200-day moving average of €93.05.

About Bayer AG

