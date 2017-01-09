Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

AXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Anixter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Target Price at $82.25” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/brokerages-set-anixter-international-inc-axe-target-price-at-82-25/1144438.html.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) opened at 81.20 on Wednesday. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post $4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Standish sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Galvin sold 20,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,625,163.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anixter International by 206.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 1,039,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 44.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 306,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Anixter International by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,051,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,312,000 after buying an additional 154,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anixter International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International during the third quarter worth $7,501,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company provides customers access to inventory management programs, over 270 warehouses and locations in approximately 300 cities across over 50 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.