Brokerages Set Alon USA Partners, LP (ALDW) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Alon USA Partners, LP (NYSE:ALDW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDW. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Alon USA Partners, from $10.80 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alon USA Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Alon USA Partners, in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alon USA Partners, by 55.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alon USA Partners, during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alon USA Partners, by 236.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 142,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alon USA Partners, by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alon USA Partners, during the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alon USA Partners, (NYSE:ALDW) opened at 10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.45 million, a PE ratio of 325.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. Alon USA Partners, has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Alon USA Partners, (NYSE:ALDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Alon USA Partners, had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm earned $462.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alon USA Partners, will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alon USA Partners, Company Profile

Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon) is engaged principally in the business of operating a crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas, with a crude oil throughput capacity of approximately 73,000 barrels per day, which the Company refers to as its Big Spring refinery. The Company refines crude oil into finished products, which the Company markets primarily in Central and West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona through its integrated wholesale distribution network to retail convenience stores and other third-party distributors.

