Brokerages Set $13.00 Target Price for iStar Financial Inc. (STAR)

iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iStar Financial an industry rank of 70 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $150,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nina Matis sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $450,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iStar Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,509,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 589,765 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iStar Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 3,013,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 434,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iStar Financial by 213.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iStar Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after buying an additional 100,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 123,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iStar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $859.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.63.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. iStar Financial had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts expect that iStar Financial will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iStar Financial

iStar Inc, formerly iStar Financial Inc, finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s business segments include Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The real estate finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

