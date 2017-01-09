Brokerages Anticipate Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) to Post ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sophiris Bio an industry rank of 63 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) opened at 2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $80.69 million. Sophiris Bio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sophiris Bio by 65.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sophiris Bio during the third quarter worth about $139,000. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sophiris Bio by 152.3% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 42,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Airain ltd boosted its position in Sophiris Bio by 99.1% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 63,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sophiris Bio during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, formerly Protox Therapeutics Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The Company has operations based in San Diego developing a treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate).

