British Land Company PLC (BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 660 ($8.11) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLND. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price target on British Land Company PLC from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on British Land Company PLC from GBX 647 ($7.95) to GBX 738 ($9.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on British Land Company PLC from GBX 647 ($7.95) to GBX 738 ($9.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 747.68 ($9.19).

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) opened at 633.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 625.72. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 499.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 773.35. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.52 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

British Land Company PLC Company Profile

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

