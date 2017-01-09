Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 59.95 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Banced Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 41.0% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 5,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 185,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

