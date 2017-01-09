Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) traded down 0.65% on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 128,566 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.21. Brinker International has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $55.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $758.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $77,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Provost sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $524,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brinker International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,952,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 160.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 225,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 138,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 91.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

