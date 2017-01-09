Brian E. Farley Sells 20,158 Shares of Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Stock

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) Director Brian E. Farley sold 20,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $377,760.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,847.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 18.83 on Monday. Entellus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The firm’s market cap is $355.21 million.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Entellus Medical, Inc. will post ($1.44) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Entellus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entellus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Entellus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Deimos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entellus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 36.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Entellus Medical

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

