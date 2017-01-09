Brent Woodford Sells 2,000 Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Stock

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $96,764.25.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $166,315.66.

On Thursday, December 15th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $259,300.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Brent Woodford sold 230 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $22,553.80.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 108.98 on Monday. Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

WARNING: “Brent Woodford Sells 2,000 Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/brent-woodford-sells-2000-shares-of-walt-disney-company-the-dis-stock/1144514.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $392,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,372,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $498,910,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $202,393,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $201,593,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $174,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.