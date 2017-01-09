Brent Woodford Sells 2,000 Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Stock

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $96,764.25.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $166,315.66.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $259,300.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Brent Woodford sold 230 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $22,553.80.
Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 108.98 on Monday. Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $392,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,372,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $498,910,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $202,393,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $201,593,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $174,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.
About Walt Disney Company (The)
The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.