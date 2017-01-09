BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners L.P. were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 149.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 8.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 205.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 943.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) traded down 1.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 451,290 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $75.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, CFO Clair Keith St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,787.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Buckeye Partners L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage and marketing of liquid petroleum products. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

