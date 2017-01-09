BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $5,295,000 Position in Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the period. Newfield Exploration Company comprises approximately 1.9% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newfield Exploration Company worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded down 1.51% on Monday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,831 shares. The stock’s market cap is $8.35 billion. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFX. Societe Generale raised Newfield Exploration Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Newfield Exploration Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newfield Exploration Company

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

