BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $14,918,000 Stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,235 shares during the period. WPX Energy makes up 5.3% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WPX Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) traded down 3.98% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 3,668,587 shares of the company were exchanged. WPX Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.82 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business earned $251 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 178.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post ($0.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of long-life unconventional properties. It is engaged in the domestic development, production and gas management activities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) segment.

