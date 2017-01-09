Bovis Homes Group plc’s (BVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BVS. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 939 ($11.54) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.51) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Davy Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 895 ($11.00) to GBX 900 ($11.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 903.56 ($11.10).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 834.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 822.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 430.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028.00.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

