Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Monday.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

Shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) opened at 131.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.28 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. Boston Properties had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $625.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 270,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Boston Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. The Company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company conducts its operations through Boston Properties Limited Partnership.

