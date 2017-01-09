Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM) Downgraded to Hold at William Blair

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $151.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets set a $158.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) opened at 171.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.45. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm earned $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.91 million. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post $6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $1,388,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $1,089,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,939.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $222,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (Boston Beer) is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

