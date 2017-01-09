Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) traded down 0.39% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 473,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Joseph Logue sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,921,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 61,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,292,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

