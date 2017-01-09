Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior guidance $0.38 to $0.43.

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) traded down 6.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 541,135 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $321.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business earned $134 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.61 million. Boot Barn Holdings had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Boot Barn Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Boot Barn Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boot Barn Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Boot Barn Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 344,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations.

