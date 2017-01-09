Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Major Shareholder Fir Tree Inc. Acquires 3,618,922 Shares

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. bought 3,618,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,849,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 14.94% on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,458 shares. The firm’s market cap is $99.34 million. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.92 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a negative net margin of 343.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post ($1.38) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/bonanza-creek-energy-inc-bcei-major-shareholder-fir-tree-inc-acquires-3618922-shares/1144878.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 848.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 215,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.