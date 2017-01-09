Bokf Na Has $6,328,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Bokf Na boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in FedEx Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in FedEx Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.29% on Monday, hitting $189.69. 1,279,154 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.71 and a 1-year high of $201.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.81.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx Corporation from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Vetr cut shares of FedEx Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $7,016,490.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,080,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

