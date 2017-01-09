Bokf Na Has $3,322,000 Position in TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1,606.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in TransCanada Corporation were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in TransCanada Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 908,609 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $36.86 billion. TransCanada Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. TransCanada Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -81.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada Corporation (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

