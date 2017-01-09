Bokf Na Has $3,119,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)

Bokf Na cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,659,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 135.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 189,788 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,892,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded up 1.20% during trading on Monday, hitting $81.82. 881,699 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.08 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security, enabling Internet navigation for domain names and providing protection for Websites and enterprises around the world (Registry Services). The Company operates in Registry Services and Security Services segment. Its product suite also includes Security Services consisting of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Services, Verisign iDefense Security Intelligence Services (iDefense) and Managed Domain Name System (Managed DNS) Services.

